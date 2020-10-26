SUNY Upstate bringing mobile testing clinic to Wampsville

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department has teamed up with SUNY Upstate to offer a mobile testing clinic in Wampsville.
Read below to find the dates, times and locations of each clinic:
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
- Located at Hamilton Village Police Department: 5121 Wings Way, Hamilton, NY
- Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
- Located at the Madison County Complex Parking Lot: 138 North Court St., Wampsville, NY
- Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Anyone who would like to get tested must do so by appointment only. If you want an appointment, call 315-464-2582 and select option 0.
They also have another testing date available for residents:
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
- Located at the Madison County Complex Parking Lot: 138 North Court St., Wampsville, NY
- Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
We wanted to provide afternoon hours to our residents, especially to those who work or go to school during the day. Thank you to SUNY Upstate for bringing their mobile testing abilities to Madison County once again.Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst
