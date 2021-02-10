Madison Co. Health Department will begin vaccinating individuals with comorbidities

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is preparing to start vaccinating residents who have comorbidities.
At this time, the county health department requires any individual who has an eligible health condition to provide a paper copy or original note from their doctor at the vaccination clinic.
The note should be on the doctor’s letterhead, including the name of the patient, and list their comorbidity that qualifies them for the vaccine. The county said that this is subject to change if New York State guidance is updated.
The health department will be keeping the note for documentation when you arrive at the clinic. No individual will be allowed to receive a vaccine without a doctor’s note.
When arriving at the clinic for your second dose, you will not need another doctor’s note.
The county does not know how many doses they will be receiving for this population or when they will host a clinic. When they do host a clinic, it will be targeting those individuals to sign up for clinics, and will continue to vaccinate those in group 1B.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that starting on Feb. 15, adult New Yorkers with the following conditions will be eligible for the vaccine:
- Cancer — current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers
- Chronic kidney disease
- Pulmonary Disease — including, but not limited to, COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11-related pulmonary diseases
- Intellectual and Developmental disabilities, including Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions — including, but not limited to, heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension
- Immunocompromised state — including, but not limited to, solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes
- Severe obesity — BMI greater than or equal to 40 kg/m^2
- Obesity — BMI of 30 kg/m^2 or higher, but less than 40 kg/m^2
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
- Cerebrovascular disease — affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain
- Neurologic conditions — including, but not limited to, Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia
- Liver disease
