Madison Co.: How we decide who gets tested

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department wants residents to know that it simply can’t test everyone who wants a test for exposure to COVID-19.

“At this moment, we do not have the supply to test every resident. We are using very specific conditions to evaluate whether or not to test for COVID-19. This will ensure that we prioritize the resources to meet the most urgent public health need,” said Public Health Director Eric Faisst.

The Madison County Health Department says it is following the protocols set up by the state health department.

Those who can get tested must show symptoms, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath. You must have also come in close contact with someone who tested positive, or traveled to a country where the CDC has issued a level 2 or 3 Travel Health Notice. And you have already tested negative for other types of flu.

Only people meeting the above criteria should contact their healthcare provider to get tested.

A reminder that if you are tested, you will have to remain in quarantine until the test results are known.

