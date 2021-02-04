Madison Co. looking for volunteers to staff vaccine clinic

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is looking for volunteers to help staff vaccine clinics.

Volunteers who can help check-in, register, screen patients, scribe and assist with scheduling second appointments are all needed. The department says if you are a people person and capable if documenting information and inputting, then you can help. There is no need to have a medical background.

If interested, click here to sign up. Those without medical experience will use the NY.GOV portal. Once you are logged in, scroll to the bottom of the MyNY dashboard and click the “health applications” button. Then click the ServNY button to fill out the application.

Once you are signed up as a volunteer the CNY Medical Reserve Corps will notify the Madison County Public Health Department of your registration and a staff member will reach out to you with further information.

Madison County is currently working to vaccinate essential workers who are eligible for the shot.