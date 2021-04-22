Madison County announces May COVID-19 vaccination clinics

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department has announced dates for COVID-19 vaccinations clinics during the month of May.

“As vaccine becomes more available and more and more clinics open up within Madison County, the Health Department will be adjusting our vaccination efforts,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “We will continue vaccination clinics and partnership with Nascentia Health Inc, to vaccinate our homebound population. However, going forward we felt it was important to focus more of our efforts on community outreach and education about vaccine safety and what our community looks like as we rebuild after this pandemic. Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and those you love from COVID-19, and the quickest way for us to get back to our normal lifestyles. The vaccines are safe. Please sign up today for your vaccine.”

The clinics will be held at two places:

Clinics at Public Health Department in Wampsville

Friday, May 14, 2021

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Clinics at the Northside Shopping Center in City of Oneida

Friday, May 7, 2021

Thursday, May 20, 2021

If the demand for vaccines increases, the county says they will expand their dates and locations. To find additional locations of vaccination clinics, visit www.vaccinefinder.org.