Madison County announces COVID-19 testing dates for January

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department announced on Friday that SUNY Upstate Medical University will offer COVID-19 testing by appointment only throughout January.

Testing will be done walk-thru style to protect people from the winter weather. All individuals who are over two-years-old will be required to wear a face covering.

Here are the dates and times for January:

Thursday, Jan. 7: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 14: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 21: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 28: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All testing will be done at the Madison County Office Building located at 138 North Court St., Building 4 in Wampsville. Building 4 is the DMV Building.

Anyone who needs to be tested should call 315-464-2582 and select option 2 to set up an appointment. If you leave a message, call-backs could take several weeks, so it is suggested to wait on the line.