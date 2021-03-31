Madison County announces COVID-19 vaccinations clinics for April

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department has announced it will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics in April.

“Madison County has been promised by New York State a set allotment of vaccine. Now that we know exactly how much vaccine we will receive, we are able to plan our clinics further out,” says Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and those you love from COVID-19. The vaccines are safe. Vaccines are by appointment. Please sign up today for your vaccine.”

To make an appointment at one of Madison County’s clinics, visit their website.

Clinics at SUNY Morrisville

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Friday, April 2, 2021

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Friday, April 23, 2021

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Clinics at the Northside Shopping Center in City of Oneida

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Madison County is also planning four Saturday drive-thru clinics at various locations across the county. These clinics would not be possible without our community partners. Madison County would like to thank the Oneida Indian Nation for partnering with us and assistance in holding a clinic at the Point Place Casino in Bridgeport. As well as thank the Madison County Fairgrounds Board for their help.

Drive-thru clinics