Madison County announces new COVID-19 testing dates for December

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is partnering with SUNY Upstate to offer COVID-19 tests by appointment only.

The testing will be done by a walk-thru style to protect people from the winter weather. All individuals over the age of two have to wear a facial covering.

Testing will take place on the following dates and times:

Thursday, Dec. 3: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 21: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 30: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All testing will be located inside the Madison County Office Building in the Main Lobby. The building is located at 138 North Court St. in Wampsville.

Anyone who would like to be tested should call 315-464-2582 and select option 2 to set up an appointment.