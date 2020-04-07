Madison County asks residents to limit outings and stay home

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County has adopted Onondaga County’s voluntary shelter-in-place plan.

The County is asking residents to alternate the days they go out for necessary items in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Effective on Tuesday, April 7 until April 28, officials are not only asking residents to stay home but also to limit the days they are in public locations by the chart below.

Born In An Odd Year Born In An Even Year Tuesdays

Thursdays

Saturdays

Sunday, April 12 Mondays

Wednesdays

Fridays

Sunday, April 26

“We are asking residents to voluntarily double down on their social distancing efforts here in Madison County,” said Madison County Chairman John M. Becker. “For weeks we have been saying stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19. We thank our residents for doing their part, but we have noticed that people are becoming comfortable. They are no longer staying home. There are more and more people going to public places like stores. We cannot become complacent. You should only be going out for necessary shopping. If you do go shopping, don’t make this a family event, shop solo. With this new effort, we hope to limit even further the number of people out in our community.”

“Everyone needs to do their part to fight this battle against COVID-19,” says Madison County Health Director Eric Faisst. “Social distancing is one of the best defenses we have against COVID-19. Please remember when you do go out in public, do not make it a social affair. Shopping should be a solo activity. If you have an elderly neighbor, see if you can do some grocery shopping for them while you are out so they do not have to go out in public. We are all in this together and we will make it through if we all do our part.”