Closings
There are currently 15 active closings. Click for more details.

Madison County confirms its first case of COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are already over 50 cases of the coronavirus in Central New York, and on Saturday, Madison County announced its first case of the virus.

In a press release, Madison County said they received their first positive test of COVID-19. No information was released about the person who tested positive.

According to the release, the Madison County Health Department has been in touch with the person who tested positive, and he/she is in quarantine.

The health department is also contacting other individuals who may have been in close contact with the person.

The Madison County Health Department and the Board of Supervisors scheduled a press conference for Sunday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

For any phone numbers you may need to reach during the coronavirus pandemic, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected