Madison County confirms its first case of COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are already over 50 cases of the coronavirus in Central New York, and on Saturday, Madison County announced its first case of the virus.

In a press release, Madison County said they received their first positive test of COVID-19. No information was released about the person who tested positive.

According to the release, the Madison County Health Department has been in touch with the person who tested positive, and he/she is in quarantine.

The health department is also contacting other individuals who may have been in close contact with the person.

The Madison County Health Department and the Board of Supervisors scheduled a press conference for Sunday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

