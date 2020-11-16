Madison County continues mobile testing this week

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Madison County, you have more opportunities to get a COVID-19 test.

On Thursday, SUNY Upstate is returning with their mobile testing unit to do tests by appointment. The county health director says this week’s event will be the first one held indoors at the county office building in Wampsville as the winter season fast approaches.

Testing runs Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Anyone who would like to be tested should call (315) 464-2582 and select option “0” to set up an appointment.