Madison County declares State of Emergency

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, Madison County Chairman John M. Becker declared a State of Emergency for Madison County as of 2 p.m. Sunday due to coronavirus concerns. This declaration will allow schools to close, if they chose.

As of Sunday, Madison County has no cases of coronavirus.

Read the entire declaration below:

Wampsville, NY – Madison County Chairman John M. Becker today declared a State of Emergency in Madison County as of 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 15, 2020 until rescinded due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This declaration gives the school districts the ability to close if they so choose. As of March 15, 2020 Madison County has no positive cases of COVID-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Most people experience mild illness and recover from COVID-19 without needing medical treatment. People who have conditions that may result in more severe illness from COVID-19 include women who are pregnant, older adults, and persons of any age who have a preexisting medical condition.

“The step of declaring a State of Emergency even without having a case in the County is an important one,” said Chairman Becker. “The Madison County Department of Health and Office of Emergency Management are on the front lines of the response and preparations for if and when the virus comes to our County. We are entering into uncharted territory here in the United States and it is important that we here in Madison County do our part.”

“I take comfort, and the residents of Madison County should as well, that we are a full-service county and that we have some of the best people in the state working right here,” continued Chairman Becker. “We are working with our health care centers, schools, and first responders to make sure they have the support they need during this time.”

Chairman Becker asks the help of the community to remain calm, safe, patient and understanding during this time. The Madison County Department of Health stresses that if you become sick, please stay at home and hold off on trips to public places and events until you are well. Public Health urges those who are not seriously ill to avoid hospital emergency departments, but instead call their primary healthcare provider or the newly opened regional COVID-19 triage line if they think they have symptoms.

Upstate University Hospital has opened a triage line for the sole purpose of answering Central New Yorker’s questions about COVID-19. The phone line will take calls daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 315-464-3979. The line is meant for area residents who have coronavirus-related questions, those showing possible symptoms, or someone who may have had an exposure to someone diagnosed with a positive case of COVID-19.

What can you do as a resident of Madison County?

Be patient and know that processes, policies and everyday norms will be changing

Wash your hands and practice good hygiene

Stay home if you are sick

Contact your health care provider or the Upstate University triage hotline if you have questions or become sick.

Check on you loved ones and neighbors

Promote and practice social distancing

Be prepared but not scared

Have enough prescription medications and fever reducing medication to last you if you get sick and need to stay home.

Stock up on a week or two of foods and drinks you like to have when you are home sick.

Keep cleaning supplies on hand such as a bleach solution or alcohol wipes to clean and disinfect surfaces at home or work following the product label and instructions for use.

As the Chief Executive Officer of Madison County, Becker is given the authority under Article2-B, Section 24 of the New York State Executive Law. The purpose of this declaration is to procure goods and services, and to render all required and available assistance to municipalities and school districts that is vital to the security, well-being, and health and safety of the citizens of Madison County. This declaration does not in any way impact travel.

To get the most accurate information on COVID-19, visit the CDC webpage at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. For questions, please contact Madison County Health Department at 315-366-2361.

