(WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department (MCDOH) is offering clinics for individuals interested in getting their first, or second COVID-19 booster.

People eligible for a second booster, currently adults above the age of 50 and immunocompromised individuals, can sign up for an appointment for the April 15 clinic by calling 315-366-2361. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

Vaccination Clinics:

This clinic is offering 2nd booster doses only:

April 15, 2022 (Friday) Time: 9:00am-12:00pm – 2nd booster only clinic Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville



These clinic dates are good for 1st and 2nd doses, 1st and 2nd booster doses, as well as other regular immunizations the Department offers: