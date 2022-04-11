(WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department (MCDOH) is offering clinics for individuals interested in getting their first, or second COVID-19 booster.
People eligible for a second booster, currently adults above the age of 50 and immunocompromised individuals, can sign up for an appointment for the April 15 clinic by calling 315-366-2361. Walk-ins will also be accepted.
Vaccination Clinics:
This clinic is offering 2nd booster doses only:
- April 15, 2022 (Friday)
- Time: 9:00am-12:00pm – 2nd booster only clinic
- Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville
These clinic dates are good for 1st and 2nd doses, 1st and 2nd booster doses, as well as other regular immunizations the Department offers:
- April 19, 2022 (Tuesday)
- Time: 1:00-3:30 pm
- Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville Madison County Health Department
- April 27, 2022 (Wednesday)
- Time: 9:00-11:30 am
- Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville Madison County Health Department
- May 11, 2022 (Wednesday)
- Time: 9:00-11:30 am
- Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville Madison County Health Department
- May 24, 2022 (Tuesday)
- Time: 3:00-5:30 pm
- Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville Madison County Health Department
- June 7, 2022 (Tuesday)
- Time: 1:00-3:30 pm
- Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville Madison County Health Department
- June 22, 2022 (Wednesday)
- Time: 9:00-11:30 am
- Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville Madison County Health Department