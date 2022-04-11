(WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department (MCDOH) is offering clinics for individuals interested in getting their first, or second COVID-19 booster. 

People eligible for a second booster, currently adults above the age of 50 and immunocompromised individuals, can sign up for an appointment for the April 15 clinic by calling 315-366-2361. Walk-ins will also be accepted. 

Vaccination Clinics: 

This clinic is offering 2nd booster doses only: 

  • April 15, 2022 (Friday) 
    • Time: 9:00am-12:00pm – 2nd booster only clinic 
    • Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville 

These clinic dates are good for 1st and 2nd doses, 1st and 2nd booster doses, as well as other regular immunizations the Department offers: 

  • April 19, 2022 (Tuesday) 
    • Time: 1:00-3:30 pm 
    • Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville Madison County Health Department 
  • April 27, 2022 (Wednesday) 
    • Time: 9:00-11:30 am 
    • Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville Madison County Health Department 
  • May 11, 2022 (Wednesday) 
    • Time: 9:00-11:30 am 
    • Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville Madison County Health Department 
  • May 24, 2022 (Tuesday) 
    • Time: 3:00-5:30 pm 
    • Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville Madison County Health Department 
  • June 7, 2022 (Tuesday) 
    • Time: 1:00-3:30 pm 
    • Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville Madison County Health Department 
  • June 22, 2022 (Wednesday) 
    • Time: 9:00-11:30 am 
    • Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville Madison County Health Department 