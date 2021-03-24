Madison County establishes COVID-19 waitlist for anyone ages 18 and older

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Department of Health (MCDOH) is establishing a will-call list for COVID-19 vaccine appointments for anyone who is 18 years and older. MCDOH says this list will serve to use extra doses of vaccine that are available when it holds clinics.

“We do not want to waste any doses. Now that there is more vaccine being allocated we want to make sure those in our community have the opportunity to get vaccinated,” says Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and those you love from COVID-19. Thousands of our residents have already been vaccinated, it shows that these vaccines are safe. Sign up today.”

To be placed on the will call list either fill out this online form or contact the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline at 315.366.2770. MCDOH says it will contact you as soon as an appointment becomes available. Take note that if you are called or emailed it is for an appointment that day.

Madison County has vaccine appointments available for clinics this week at the SUNY Morrisville campus at Hamilton Hall, at the Parks and Recreation building in Chittenango, and in the Northside Shopping Center in Oneida. You must have an appointment to attend these clinics, no walk-ins will be allowed. Vaccine shots are free. All MCDOH clinic appointments can be found here: www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2675/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information. If you need assistance making an appointment, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 315.366.2770.