Madison County Health Department reminding residents to ‘get back to the basics’

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is reminding residents to “get back to the basics” when it comes to COVID-19. The county is reminding residents of the three Ws:

  • Wear a facemask
  • Watch your social distancing
  • Wash your hands

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Madison County has risen over the past month. In October, the county saw a positivity rate of 1.1%. In November, it is at 2.3%. 

The county says many of the cases are a result of community spread and household exposures.

“We are asking our residents to be smart and be vigilant.  You should assume that if you are out anywhere, you can be exposed to COVID-19,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “More and more people are going back to work, going to school, and going to indoor social gatherings. As our numbers rise we want to remind everyone to go back to the basics, the 3 W’s – wear a mask, watch your social distancing, and wash your hands.  These are our only defense against this virus as we await a vaccine.”

