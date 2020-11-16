Madison County Health Department will not post COVID-19 exposures

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV0 — The Madison County Health Department has announced that it will no longer be posting COVID-19 exposure locations. The Health Department will be continuing to contact trace every positive case in the county, however.

“Over the past few weeks we have seen our numbers climb dramatically in Madison County, and our surrounding communities. Residents should assume that if you are out anywhere you can be exposed to COVID-19,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “We ask that if you feel sick, even if you think it is just a cold or allergies, please stay home. Ask someone else to run your errands for you, this will help limit potential public exposures.”

The county reminds residents to remain diligent and continue to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and hand washing.