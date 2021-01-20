Madison County holding COVID-19 testing clinics on Thursdays through February

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Department of Health (MCDOH) announced on Wednesday that SUNY Upstate Medical University will offer COVID-19 nasopharyngeal diagnostic tests by appointment throughout the rest of January and February. Testing will be done walk-thru style inside to protect everyone from the winter weather. All individuals over age two must wear a facial covering.

Clinic dates are from 4 to 8 p.m. on the following days:

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Thursday, February 25, 2021

The clinic will take place inside the Madison County Office Building, Main Lobby, 138 North Court Street, Building 4 (DMV building) in Wampsville. Anyone who would like to be tested should call (315) 464-2582 select option 2 to set up an appointment.

This clinic is open to individuals who are both symptomatic as well as asymptomatic. If you are being tested for COVID-19, have tested positive for COVID-19, or you were in close contact with someone who tested positive please review this guidance from the Madison County Health Department.

For more information, visit the Madison County Health Department website at www.healthymadisoncounty.org.