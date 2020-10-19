Madison County issues first citations for COVID-19 regulation violations

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department has cited two county businesses for violating New York State’s mandate that masks must be worn. Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order that says employees who cannot maintain six feet of social distance must wear a face covering.

At the two locations, employees were seen not wearing face coverings while they were in contact with members of the public.

Business Location Violation Fine Troyer’s Country Store Cazenovia, NY COVID-19 Regulations $500 Cone Masters Munnsville, NY COVID-19 Regulations $500

“We do not want to issue citations to our local businesses, but after being properly educated on the executive order and best practices, these locations continued to not enforce the rules with their employees,” says Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Wearing a face covering is one of the best defenses we have against COVID-19. We have said for months now, and continue to ask people to wear their face coverings when they are unable to maintain social distancing. We hope that we all can continue to work together to limit the spread of this virus.”