Madison County offering COVID-19 testing by appointment on October 1

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department has announced that it is once again partnering with SUNY Upstate to bring its mobile testing clinic back to the county.
Mobile testing will be available on Thursday, October 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Madison County Complex Parking Lot, located at 138 North Court Street in Wampsville.
The tests are by appointment only and individuals must call (315) 464-2582, option 0, to make an appointment.
“We wanted to provide afternoon hours to our residents, especially to those who work during the day,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Thank you to SUNY Upstate for bringing their mobile testing abilities to Madison County once again. Bringing diagnostic testing to our residents is the best way we can understand the true spread of the virus.”
For more information you can go to www.upstate.edu/mobilecovid.
