Madison County offering free COVID-19 testing Thursday

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Upstate’s mobile COVID-19 testing site will be returning to Madison County on Thursday.

The Health Department and SUNY Upstate will be hosting free testing for residents on Thursday, October 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Madison County Complex parking lot. Anyone who would like to be tested should make an appointment by calling 315-464-2582 and select option 0.

Additional dates and locations have been added for Madison County residents.

Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

  • Located at Hamilton Village Police Department: 5121 Wings Way, Hamilton, NY
  • Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

  • Located at the Madison County Complex Parking Lot: 138 North Court St., Wampsville, NY
  • Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

These events are also by appointment only. Please call 315-464-2582 and select option 0 to schedule an appointment.

