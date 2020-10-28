Madison County offering free COVID-19 testing Thursday

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Upstate’s mobile COVID-19 testing site will be returning to Madison County on Thursday.
The Health Department and SUNY Upstate will be hosting free testing for residents on Thursday, October 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Madison County Complex parking lot. Anyone who would like to be tested should make an appointment by calling 315-464-2582 and select option 0.
Additional dates and locations have been added for Madison County residents.
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
- Located at Hamilton Village Police Department: 5121 Wings Way, Hamilton, NY
- Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
- Located at the Madison County Complex Parking Lot: 138 North Court St., Wampsville, NY
- Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
These events are also by appointment only. Please call 315-464-2582 and select option 0 to schedule an appointment.
To learn more about these events and the coronavirus in Madison County, click here.
