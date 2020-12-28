Madison County offering several COVID-19 testing clinics

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Department of Health (MCDOH) have partnered with SUNY Upstate Medical University once again to offer COVID-19 testing to residents.

The testing clinics will be done walk-thru style inside the Madison County Office Building’s main lobby, located at 138 North Court Street, Building 4 (the DMV building) in Wampsville.

Testing dates are Wednesday, December 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday, January 14 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Appointments and face masks are required. Call 315-464-2582 and select option 2 to set up an appointment. Please note that if you leave a message for a call-back it could take several weeks. MCDOH asks that you stay on the line to make an appointment.

If you are being tested for COVID-19, have tested positive for COVID-19, or you were in close contact with someone who tested positive please review this guidance from the Madison County Health Department.

The MCDOH would like to remind everyone to stay home if you have symptoms of illness and go back to the basics and continue to limit how much you go out in public. If you do go out, please remember the 3 W’s – wear a cloth face covering, watch your social distancing, and wash your hands. COVID-19 is in our community and we must all work together to limit the spread and protect each other.

For more information, visit the Madison County Health Department website at HealthyMadisonCounty.org.