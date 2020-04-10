Madison County officials urge residents to stay home, only go out when necessary

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County officials held their weekly COVID-19 briefing on Friday. During the briefing, officials urged people to stay home to help control flatten the curve and control the spread of coronavirus. While they acknowledged that this was a Holy Week for many faiths, officials urged virtual dinners and video chats.

Madison County Chairman John Becker urged citizens to follow the stay-at-home voluntary order the county put into place earlier this week. It is modeled after neighboring Onondaga County’s order. The Chairman also asked that if people needed to go out for essentials, they should do so alone. He said that taking the whole family to the store is not practicing the recommended social distancing. Becker also said that while playgrounds are closed, people could take walks in the park, as long as proper social distancing was practiced.

Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood said his department had responded to a number of complaints about people congregating when they shouldn’t be. He urged residents to please follow the rules. His office is responding to all calls they get about people who aren’t following the mandates. For non-emergencies, people can call (315) 366-2311 to voice their complaints of people gathering when they aren’t supposed to be.

Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst also broke down the latest numbers in Madison County: