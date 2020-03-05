Madison County ready for coronavirus; no one in county has been tested yet

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department says they are ready for coronavirus if any cases should be reported in their county. As of Thursday, no one from the county has been tested for the virus.

Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst said, “Preparation is an important step to limiting the spread of the Novel Coronavirus as we begin to see a growing number of cases here in New York State and the United States. Our department conducts daily disease surveillance and is actively working with our healthcare and community partners to identify and respond to disease threats to our community. Should the situation change, we are prepared to respond.”

The Madison County Health Department also recommends the following health practices to help prevent the spread of illnesses:

·Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands).

·Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds

·Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

·Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

· If you feel sick, stay home.

·Should you become ill, contact your doctor first before visiting their office to make arrangements for care.

·If you are well you do not need to wear a facemask. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms to prevent the spread of the disease or by health care providers.

·Avoid public places and events with large crowds to lower the chances of coming into contact with germs that could make you sick.

·Make sure you have enough prescription medications and fever reducing medication to last you if you get sick and need to stay home while you are sick.

·Stock up on a week or two of foods and drinks you like to have when you are sick like chicken noodle soup and hydrating drinks.

·Keep cleaning supplies on hand, consider use of a bleach solution or alcohol wipes to clean and disinfect surfaces at home or work

