Madison County receives additional COVID-19 vaccine, making more appointments available

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Department of Health has received 900 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which will allow more residents to be vaccinated. Appointments will be March 18 and 19, 2021, an the SUNY Morrisville campus at Hamilton Hall.

You must have an appointment to attend these clinics, no walk-ins will be allowed. In addition to these new appointments, there are still Pfizer appointments available for March 16, March 17, and March 18 on the SUNY Morrisville campus. All MCDOH clinic appointments can be found here: www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2675/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information.

The MCDOH vaccine clinics are only for individuals who are eligible according to New York State. Those eligible include public-facing workers in phase 1B, those 18 and older with one of the eligible underlying conditions, and those who are 60 and older.

Beginning March 17, essential workers in the following categories are also eligible: public-facing government and public employees, not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need and in-person public-facing building service workers. If you are in one of those new categories, do not sign up for a clinic until March 17 or later. To check eligibility, go here.

If you sign up for a clinic, you must be able to provide proof of your eligibility either through an employment ID badge or paystub, a summary of care or doctor’s note with the underlying condition identified, a driver’s license with your birth date, or by signing the New York State self-attestation certification saying you are one of the eligible populations. Those without proof of eligibility will be turned away.

As more vaccines are available, the MCDOH will continue to post available clinics on their website at www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2675/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information.

Please note that Madison County knows that an online link is not well suited for everyone, that it can be confusing and difficult especially for those without internet. The MCDOH is working with and targeting individuals who may need assistance in making an appointment.

The MCDOH would like to remind everyone that there are still cases of COVID-19 in our community. Stay home if you have symptoms of illness and limit how much you go out in public. If you do go out, please remember the 3 W’s – wear a cloth face covering, watch your social distancing, and wash your hands. Even though people are getting vaccinated, COVID-19 is still in our community and we must all work together to limit the spread and protect each other.

For more information, visit the Madison County Health Department website at www.healthymadisoncounty.org.