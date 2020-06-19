Live Now
Madison County reports an uptick of COVID-19 cases in Cazenovia

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department says it wants to reassure the public after an uptick of positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the Town of Cazenovia.

In a news release Friday, the department says the majority of the current twelve active cases in Cazenovia are in one family.

The health department says it does a contact tracing interview with anyone who tests positive, and if there was any exposure to the public, the department will announce that.

Earlier this week, the department announced there was a public exposure at the Brewster Inn in Cazenovia on June 12 between 6 and 8 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms.

“This is a reminder that as we continue to reopen and more people interact there will be hotspots within our community,” said Public Health Director Eric Faisst.  “The best way to combat this is by continuing to be cautious.  Do not gather in large groups, wear a face covering when you are unable to maintain social distancing, and please practice good hygiene.  We must continue to be smart about the spread of this virus.” 

