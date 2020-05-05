Madison County sees spike in positive coronavirus cases

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County has seen a major spike in cases of COVID-19. The number of positive cases has more than doubled over the last few days.

Some of the positive cases are coming out of the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Chittenango, where the county lost its sixth neighbor on Monday.

Green Empire Farms is another place where multiple coronavirus cases have popped up. More than 400 people work at Green Empire Farms, plus construction workers who are still building on the property. So when coronavirus cases popped up, Madison County health officials asked for help from the state over the weekend to test other employees as a safety precaution.

They gave the test to about 186 people and as they suspected, 100 tests came back positive for COVID-19. NewsChannel 9 has been told that 50 of those people live in Madison County and the others are seasonal workers from Oneida County.

Out of those employees from Oneida County, county health officials say none of them are hospitalized from the virus.

This brand new facility is owned by a company called Sunset and they say they’re concerned about this new hot spot and are now working to keep everyone safe. All employees are to wear masks, they’re doing daily temperature checks, drastically increasing cleaning measures, and using social distancing.

NewsChannel 9 is expected to learn more about these cases at a news conference on Tuesday.

