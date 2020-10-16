Madison County sees recent uptick in COVID-19 cases

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County is reporting 24 active coronavirus cases as of Friday afternoon with more than half of them affiliated with community spread.

Eric Faisst, Madison County’s public health director, said a rise in COVID-19 cases was expected this fall. But how the virus is spreading through the community is alarming.

We have an uptick in community spread, which is somewhat expected. We’re coming into the flu season. We’re also at cold weather where people are staying indoors more and… we’re coming into holiday season, where people are going to start gathering. Eric Faisst — Madison Co. Public Health Director

A third of the county’s active cases are related to the colleges. The other two-thirds are related to community spread. So far, there have only been two positive cases in Madison County schools.

The county’s health department is striving to do its part to keep everyone safe and one of the most important partnerships is with Upstate’s Mobile Testing Unit, which makes its way to the county every Thursday.

“Our agreement with Upstate is key because that is really the only testing that we’ve been able to bring into the county, outside of what we offer here,” said Faisst.

Madison County has submitted an application to the state for the Abbott rapid testing kits. If approved, the county will have more resources to conduct specific target testing.

Faisst said the state will also provide funding to Madison County for contact tracers, which will free-up nursing staff to conduct the target testing.

Faisst continued and gave this advice to the community:

“Like we said from the very beginning — it’s everywhere. Anybody has it any time, anywhere and kind of act accordingly. So, stay vigilant in terms of the mask-wearing and the social distancing.”

This is all in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.