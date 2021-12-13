Madison County supervisors plan to vote on supporting state’s mask rule, despite chairman’s quick objection

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two members of the Madison County Board of Supervisors plan to introduce a bill asking other members to publicly support Governor Kathy Hochul’s mask or vaccine proof requirement at indoor public places.

Cazenovia Town Supervisor Bill Zupan and Hamilton Town Supervisor Eve Ann Shwartz, both Democratic members of the Madison County Board of Supervisors, will introduce a resolution and call for a vote that Madison County publicly supports the state’s order.

The planned vote is contrary to Republican Board Chairman John Becker’s quick refusal Friday to endorse the mandate, within 90 minutes of learning about it from state leaders.

Becker said Madison County’s health department doesn’t have enough staff to police businesses not following the rules. The state orders businesses and venues to decide whether to require customers wear mask or check for vaccine proof upon entry.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9 on Friday, Chairman Becker said, “We agree with masks. We agree with the vaccine. But what we’re saying is: we can’t enforce it so we’re not going to enforce it.”

Sunday, Supervisor Schwarz emailed fellow Democrats: “I am as furious as you are that Becker took this position. Becker’s message undermined the County Health Deptartment’s ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19 in our community. His statements could not have come at a worse time for our Madison County hospitals.”



