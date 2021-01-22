Madison County testing clinics continue every Thursday through February

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Department of Health (MCDOH) in partnership with SUNY Upstate Medical University will offer COVID-19 diagnostic tests by appointment throughout the rest of January and February.

Clinic dates are from 4 to 8 p.m. on the following days:

  • Thursday, January 28, 2021
  • Thursday, February 4, 2021
  • Thursday, February 11, 2021
  • Thursday, February 18, 2021
  • Thursday, February 25, 2021

Testing will be done walk-thru style inside the main lobby of building 4 (the DMV) of the Madison County Office Building, located at 138 North Court Street in Wampsville, to protect everyone from the winter weather. All individuals over age two must wear a facial covering.

This clinic is open to individuals who are both symptomatic as well as asymptomatic. If you are being tested for COVID-19, have tested positive for COVID-19, or you were in close contact with someone who tested positive please review this guidance from the Madison County Health Department.

Anyone who would like to be tested should call (315) 464-2582 select option 2 to set up an appointment.

For more information, visit the Madison County Health Department website at HealthyMadisonCounty.org.

