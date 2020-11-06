Madison County to partner again with SUNY Upstate Medical University for COVID-19 testing

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Department of Health will team up with SUNY Upstate Medical University to offer two more COVID-19 testing clinics. These will be by appointment only.

“With the winter season on the way, testing will move indoors at the County Office Building in Wampsville starting with the November 19th test site,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “This location gives us enough space to ensure social distancing, and keeps staff and patients out of the elements.”

The testing dates will be November 19 and December 3, both from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Madison County Office Building in Wampsville.

 If you are interested in being tested, call (315) 464-2582, Option 0, to set up an appointment.

