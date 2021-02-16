Madison County waiting for vaccine allotment before scheduling vaccination clinics

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Anyone with underlying health conditions will be eligible to get their COVID vaccine from their county health department. In Madison County, no clinics will be scheduled until they know the number of available doses.  

Anyone with a condition on the state’s list will be eligible, but proof will be required in the form of a doctor’s note on that doctor’s letterhead.

