Madison County warning of possible COVID-19 exposure at two locations

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is warning of two locations in the county where the public may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Anyone who was at either location during the dates and times listed should self-monitor for symptoms.
Price Chopper
Address: 142 Genesee St, Oneida, NY 13421
Time and Date of exposure: September 21, 2020 between 12:30 PM and 1:00 PM
Wore Mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to October 5, 2020
Aldi
Address: 3348 Seneca Turnpike, Canastota, NY 13032
Time and Date of exposure: September 21, 2020 between 1:15 PM and 2:00 PM
Wore Mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to October 5, 2020
