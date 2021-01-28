Madison County working to get residents vaccinated

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County officials want residents to know that they are working hard to get everyone vaccinated.

Since Dec. 31, the county has administered 1,900 doses of the vaccine. On Thursday, the Madison County Health Department administered its first clinic of second doses to residents.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint.”

As vaccine is allocated, the county health department gets it out to those who are eligible.

Over the past few weeks, the county has asked for 1,500 doses per week, but have only received 100 per week. This is due to the limited supply of the vaccine throughout the state.

Currently, the county health department is working to vaccinate 1B individuals as directed by the state. They are reaching out to those who are eligible to arrange vaccination appointments.

Madison County is asking residents to be patient. They understand that residents are anxious and want to be vaccinated.

The county is also working closely with the Office for the Aging to identify those who are 65-years-old and older and might have difficult time signing up for clinics.

If you need assistance, please contact 315-606-5080. There is also a COVID-19 hotline that can be contacted: 315-366-2770.

Madison County is aware that other communities are looking at lottery systems.

“Knowing we will be continuing to receive a limited number of vaccines per week, a lottery system would not work for our residents.”

Madison County is not going to set up a lottery system. We are not going to give our residents false hope. Please know that when more vaccine is available and we are able to vaccinate our 65 and older population, we will make that information available. We know you are tired, as we are as well, and extremely frustrated with this lack of vaccine rollout, but we ask for patience. We want to get everyone vaccinated. Madison County Board Chairman John Becker

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Madison County, click here.