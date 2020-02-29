8 people in Onondaga County voluntarily in self-quarantine after returning from countries with coronavirus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eight people in Onondaga County have voluntarily self-quarantined after traveling back from countries with cases of the COVID-19.

None of those eight people are showing any symptoms of the coronavirus, but have agreed to remain isolated until they’re confirmed to be virus-free, according to Onondaga County spokesman Justin Sayles.

Initially, 14 individuals were part of the self-quarantine, but six have already completed the 14-day window healthy. There are still no confirmed cases locally or anywhere in New York State.

But even though there aren’t any confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, it doesn’t mean we should take it for granted.

“As of this point, we do not have any case in our community, which we are very thankful of… We need to make sure we continue to remain vigilant and continue to monitor the situation,” said Dr. Indu Gupta, Onondaga County health commissioner.

To stay on top of the virus, Onondaga County is monitoring how the virus continues to spread in other countries and those cases here in the United States.

The county says it’s working closely with community health partners and looking to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health for guidance.

“I want to assure people that we are continuing to learn from what is happening outside of our community, and continue to look at what we have learned from the past to strengthen our continued relationship, and are preparing ourselves. And I think we feel comfortable in saying we are well prepared and we will continue to evolve if it comes to our door,” said Gupta.

The Onondaga County Health Department is doing what they can to prepare for the virus if it happens to spread to Central New York. While it makes sense if you have concern, Gupta says it’s important not to be in a panic.

“There are pieces which are out of people’s concern. There are pieces in their control. So, my ask is that you read and learn and do not get scared. Make sure to stay informed and stay engaged. That is very important for everybody,” Gupta explained.

Madison County, Tompkins County and Oneida County all released statements that you can read below.

Tompkins County

“On Tuesday, February 25, public health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned of the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Reported outbreaks in other countries beyond China are causing concern for a potential novel coronavirus pandemic. When a new virus spreads among people, causing illness worldwide, it is called a pandemic.



There is low risk of coronavirus infection in Tompkins County because individual risk is dependent on exposure, and there are currently no confirmed cases in New York State. Our community and individuals must take responsibility to maintain our well-being and protect the health of others. The best ways to slow the spread of illness are to take everyday actions, including stay home from work and school if you are sick, cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, and wash your hands often.



Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) continues to monitor and respond with guidance from NYS Department of Health (NYSDOH) and the CDC. Public health response is focused on containment of the virus and preparation for any emergent situations that may arise in the future.



TCHD continues to be notified of any travelers from China returning to Tompkins County. Community health nurses are contacting, evaluating travel itineraries, and determining if quarantine is necessary for travelers. Anyone who is quarantined is monitored daily for the 14-day period. To date, none of these individuals have developed symptoms.



It is always important to be prepared and consider plans for extended illness both from a personal and community perspective. Personal health preparedness is an important community strategy for decreasing the effects of a virus:



For individuals:



Stay home from school and work if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (60-95% alcohol)

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Regularly clean and disinfect surfaces and objects

Get the flu vaccination if you have not done so already

Talk to your employer about plans for working from home



For employers:



Encourage sick employees to stay home

Provide tissues to cover cough and sneeze

Encourage frequent hand washing, provide soap or alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces

Follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential travel

Share plans with employees that may include working from home

Refer to CDC Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers

Adapt CDC Flu Pandemic checklists

A reminder that COVID-19 may cause symptoms including:

Cough

Fever

Trouble breathing

Pneumonia

If you returned from an affected area in the past 14 days and feel sick with fever, cough or trouble breathing, you should:

Seek medical care. Before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

Stay home and avoid contact with others until you are well.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Disinfect surfaces

As this situation evolves, TCHD will continue to send out updates. The actions you take and plans you make today

matter.



Stay informed:



Get updated information on COVID-19 at:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

NYS Department of Health

World Health Organization

Tompkins County Health Department



Visit the CDC’s Traveler’s Health webpage for the latest travel health notices

A hotline is available for New Yorkers to call for information about COVID-19: 1-888-364-3065.



The Tompkins County Health Department is your partner for a healthy community. Find us online at TompkinsCountyNY.gov/health, and follow us on Facebook at Facebook.com/TompkinsPublicHealth and on Twitter at @TompkinsHealth.”

Madison County

Oneida County

Click here to read more on New York State Health Department’s information on the coronavirus, or here for the CDC’s latest information.

