Man who attended NYOA Boondocks event tests positive for COVID-19, potential public exposure

PITCHER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Broome County man who tested positive with COVID-19 has been traced back to the New York Off-Road Association Boondocks event.

The man was at the event, located at 156 Pitcher Springs Road, in Pitcher, NY from September 19 through September 20.

Anyone who attended the New York Off-Road Association Boondocks event last weekend should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms typically develop 2-14 days after exposure. Symptoms include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your primary healthcare provider for further guidance on testing. If you are a high-risk individual, contact your doctor even if symptoms are mild.

