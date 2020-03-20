Live Now
Man who works at Hancock Airport tests positive for coronavirus, investigation already complete

Coronavirus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive’s Office confirmed that one of the positive cases in Onondaga County is a man who works at Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport.

It is important to note that the Onondaga County Health Department has already concluded its investigation into this person.

As part of that investigation, every person who may have come into contact with the man is now in precautionary quarantine.

