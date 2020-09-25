Mandatory and free COVID-19 testing available for SUNY employees

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 testing is now mandatory and free for more employees at SUNY operated colleges, universities, and hospitals.

Employees represented by the New York State Public Employees Federation are among the latest group to be part of the program.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras made the announcement on Friday.

The agreement follows similar programs recently announced with other union groups, like the United University Professions faculty and professional members, and Civil Service Employees Association workers.

Free testing through this program will run through December.