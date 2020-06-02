Many potential public exposures to COVID-19 in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is making the public aware of potential exposures of COVID-19 over the last two weeks.

In each case the individuals were wearing masks. Anyone who has been at the places listed below at those times, should monitor themselves for symptoms. If symptoms occur, contact your primary care provider for further guidance.

May 20, 2020

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Horatio St, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20

May 20, 2020

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: BJ’s

Address of exposure: River Rd, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20

May 20, 2020

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Place of exposure: Big Daddy’s

Address of exposure: Genesee Street, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20

May 25, 2020

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Alcott’s Garden Center

Address of exposure: US-20, Waterville

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 06/08/20

May 25, 2020

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. – 12:05 p.m.

Place of exposure: F.P. Morgan True Value Hardware

Address of exposure: West Main Street, Waterville

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 06/08/20

May 26, 2020

Time of exposure: Unspecified (afternoon)

Place of exposure: Save A Lot

Address of exposure: Black River Blvd N., Rome

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/9/20

May 26, 2020

Time of exposure: Unspecified (afternoon)

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: Black River Blvd N., Rome

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/9/20

May 26, 2020

Time of exposure: 4:20 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: CVS

Address of exposure: West Main Street, Waterville

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 06/09/20

May 27, 2020

Time of exposure: 7:30 a.m.- 7:40 a.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket

Address of exposure: Meadow Street, Clinton

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to up to 6/10/20

May 29, 2020

Time of exposure: 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Place of exposure: Chanatry’s

Address of exposure: French Rd, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/12/20

May 30, 2020

Time of exposure: 11 a.m.– 11:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: North Utica Shopping Center, Auert Ave, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/13/20

May 30, 2020

Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Aldi

Address of exposure: Herkimer Rd, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/13/20

May 30, 2020

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: Black River Blvd N., Rome

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/13/20

May 30, 2020

Time of exposure: 12:30 p.m.-12:50 p.m.

Place of exposure: Rent-A-Center

Address of exposure: Black River Blvd N # 5, Rome

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/13/20

May 30, 2020

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. -4 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Rome-Taberg Rd, Rome

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/13/20

May 31, 2020