Many potential public exposures to COVID-19 in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is making the public aware of potential exposures of COVID-19 over the last two weeks.
In each case the individuals were wearing masks. Anyone who has been at the places listed below at those times, should monitor themselves for symptoms. If symptoms occur, contact your primary care provider for further guidance.
May 20, 2020
- Time of exposure: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart
- Address of exposure: Horatio St, Utica
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20
May 20, 2020
- Time of exposure: 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: BJ’s
- Address of exposure: River Rd, Utica
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20
May 20, 2020
- Time of exposure: 11 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Big Daddy’s
- Address of exposure: Genesee Street, Utica
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20
May 25, 2020
- Time of exposure: 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Alcott’s Garden Center
- Address of exposure: US-20, Waterville
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom monitoring period: up to 06/08/20
May 25, 2020
- Time of exposure: 12 p.m. – 12:05 p.m.
- Place of exposure: F.P. Morgan True Value Hardware
- Address of exposure: West Main Street, Waterville
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom monitoring period: up to 06/08/20
May 26, 2020
- Time of exposure: Unspecified (afternoon)
- Place of exposure: Save A Lot
- Address of exposure: Black River Blvd N., Rome
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/9/20
May 26, 2020
- Time of exposure: Unspecified (afternoon)
- Place of exposure: Dollar General
- Address of exposure: Black River Blvd N., Rome
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/9/20
May 26, 2020
- Time of exposure: 4:20 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: CVS
- Address of exposure: West Main Street, Waterville
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom monitoring period: up to 06/09/20
May 27, 2020
- Time of exposure: 7:30 a.m.- 7:40 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket
- Address of exposure: Meadow Street, Clinton
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom monitoring period: up to up to 6/10/20
May 29, 2020
- Time of exposure: 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Chanatry’s
- Address of exposure: French Rd, Utica
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/12/20
May 30, 2020
- Time of exposure: 11 a.m.– 11:30 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Price Chopper
- Address of exposure: North Utica Shopping Center, Auert Ave, Utica
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/13/20
May 30, 2020
- Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Aldi
- Address of exposure: Herkimer Rd, Utica
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/13/20
May 30, 2020
- Time of exposure: 12 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Dollar General
- Address of exposure: Black River Blvd N., Rome
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/13/20
May 30, 2020
- Time of exposure: 12:30 p.m.-12:50 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Rent-A-Center
- Address of exposure: Black River Blvd N # 5, Rome
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/13/20
May 30, 2020
- Time of exposure: 2 p.m. -4 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart
- Address of exposure: Rome-Taberg Rd, Rome
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/13/20
May 31, 2020
- Time of exposure: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Place of Exposure: Rite Aid
- Address of exposure: Kellogg Road, New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- System Monitoring period: 6/14/20
