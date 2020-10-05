Marcellus High School switches to remote learning Monday

MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Marcellus High School is the latest school to deal with a positive COVID-19 case.

The Marcellus School District posted to its website that due to a staff member testing positive, its high school was closed Monday, and students were taught via remote instruction.

In the post to the district’s website Superintendent Michelle Bantner said, “We will work collaboratively with the Onondaga County Health Department to complete the investigation. It is our belief that the process will take most of the day today, 10/5. The Health Department will begin the process of notifying individuals considered to be in “close contact” with the staff member who tested positive. Out of an abundance of caution, students will NOT be attending in-person schooling at Marcellus High School on Monday, 10/5.”

Bantner did say the district hopes to be able to resume in-person learning Tuesday if contact tracing reveals no other infections.

