MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul said there’s a common question her office gets. “When are school masks coming off?”

A decision won’t come for a few more weeks. Hochul says schools will be on February break soon and expects families to travel to other states. So test kits will be provided so parents can test their children the day after they come back and then three days later.

“Let the school know if your child tests positive, keep them home, but by that Friday, just a few days after the children come back, we’ll be able to look at those numbers,” Hochul explained.

The Governor said the state would be looking at other numbers, including hospital admissions. Then it will make an assessment the first week of March. Marcellus Schools Superintendent Michelle Brantner was hoping for a decision. She’s already talked to her staff, sharing what she would like to see happen.

“That would be the end of a mandate, and it would be left up to the individuals whether they wanted to mask or not,” Brantner added, “I asked them to prepare by talking to their colleagues, engaging in conversations because we will have people here that would continue to mask and we would have people who would make the decision not to mask.”

Brantner said it’s challenging because it’s now one way in schools and another in other aspects of life outside of school. She has a message for families.

“There’s a lot of unknown, and so everyone I think has to make decisions within their household,” Brantner said.

Like many other districts in the region, Marcellus partnered with BOCES to create a virtual academy for students who had a doctor’s note. The Brantner said a small number of students are utilizing it in the district.