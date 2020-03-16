Masses, other parish public activities suspended in Syracuse Catholic Diocese

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The churches of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse will be silent this coming Sunday and for the foreseeable future because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most Reverend Douglas J. Lucia, Bishop of the Diocese, Monday suspended public activities for Mass and other parish activities effectively immediately.

Catholics are dispensed from their obligation of participating in Mass. Churches will be open for prayer, but parishioners are reminded to remember social distancing guidelines while in church.

Bishop Lucia posted a letter to the people on the Diocese website.

The Bishop added that weddings and funerals can continue to take place, but attendance should be limited to immediate family.

WSYR-TV, NewsChannel 9 airs The Sunday Mass, each Sunday at 6:30 a.m. The Sunday Mass can also be seen on LocalSYR.com. A new service is posted each Saturday beginning at 4:00 p.m.

A private daily Mass featuring Bishop Lucia will be streamed Monday through Friday on the Diocese YouTube channel.