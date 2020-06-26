McMahon: 42 positive COVID-19 cases in Onondaga Co. came from apple plant in Oswego Co.

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said that since Monday, 42 of the county’s positive tests have come from Champlain Valley Specialty.

Of the 87 workers who live in Oswego County, 37 of them tested positive for the virus.

Out of the 179 employees, 82 have tested positive as of Friday evening.

