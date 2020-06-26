(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said that since Monday, 42 of the county’s positive tests have come from Champlain Valley Specialty.
Of the 87 workers who live in Oswego County, 37 of them tested positive for the virus.
Out of the 179 employees, 82 have tested positive as of Friday evening.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 42 COVID-19 cases in Onondaga County linked to Oswego apple processing plant
- McMahon: 42 positive COVID-19 cases in Onondaga Co. came from apple plant in Oswego Co.
- Boxing Hall of Fame set to reopen on Monday, June 26th
- Coronavirus task force addresses spike in new cases in southern states
- Highlights from Home 6-26-20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App