McMahon comments on Orange Zone restrictions and county hospitalization rate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to an exposure to COVID-19, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is now under quarantine. He did test negative for the virus, but is staying home to be careful.

McMahon still held his bi-weekly briefing, on Monday. It was just held virtually from his office at home. From there, he spoke with the media, and even joined in on New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s briefing on Monday.

McMahon says he’s been in touch with the governor and his team to talk about the Orange Zone restrictions and how it’s impacting our community. Those new rules shut down hair salons, nail salons, and gyms. Restaurants are also hurting with no indoor dining.

McMahon says he brought those concerns to the governor and right now, the governor is focused on hospitalizations. It seems in the future, that rate will impact who is in what zone.

“I do think there is some wiggle room there where the state will be able to reassess the microcluster zones, adding criteria that might help our community shed some light, some breathing room in the regulations for these businesses. But again, as a community, you need to be able to treat sick people. So the argument that if the hospital numbers continue to go in the wrong direction, that we shouldn’t have any restrictions, on anything, is not a good argument,” McMahon said.

What do hospitalizations look like in our area? McMahon says we still have room in our hospitals and more people seem to be leaving the hospital than before.

On Monday, Governor Cuomo made a point to say we can track exactly where the virus is spreading at this point and that’s small family gatherings. We’re seeing those numbers show up in our hospitalization rates, which are rising all across the state.

In Onondaga County, McMahon says because of those numbers, the emergency management team is going to start having daily meetings with hospitals around the region to discuss where they are with staffing, PPE, and available beds, which is something they haven’t had to do since the first wave of the pandemic. Each hospital is supposed to have its own 90-day supply of PPE. If other counties are out, they can share resources.

“Right now, our ability to treat our sick is being challenged to a certain degree. We have a robust medical infrastructure, but our hospital numbers are the highest they’ve been. More people are coming out faster,” McMahon said.

McMahon also mentioned he’s concerned about our loved ones in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. With new state mandates, if a nursing home resident is sent to the hospital, they will not be able to return to their facility until they test negative for COVID-19. The county is coming up with a plan to separate those people and free up beds while they wait for that process.