McMahon daily briefing moved to 3:30 p.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has moved his daily COVID-19 briefing to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The county executive has typically held his updates ate 3 p.m.

NewsChannel 9 will broadcast the event live at 3:30 p.m. and stream it on LocalSYR.com

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan will have live updates on the briefing on NewsChannel 9 First at Four and NewsChannel 9 at 5.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9