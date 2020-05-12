McMahon daily briefing moved to 3:30 p.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has moved his daily COVID-19 briefing to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The county executive has typically held his updates ate 3 p.m.
NewsChannel 9 will broadcast the event live at 3:30 p.m. and stream it on LocalSYR.com
NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan will have live updates on the briefing on NewsChannel 9 First at Four and NewsChannel 9 at 5.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Brisk with a few scattered showers this afternoon
- U.S. Dept. of Transportation answers frequently asked questions about airline refunds
- Movie & TV Critic Reviews “Little Fires Everywhere” and “Ozark”
- Onondaga County ramping up coronavirus testing
- ‘Truck to Trunk’ food distribution brings out hundreds to Fairgrounds
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App