McMahon issues Executive Order to help prevent COVID-19 clusters

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has issued an executive order to try to prevent clusters of COVID-19.

If an employee from or working in Onondaga County tests positive for the virus, the company must submit a staff list to the county health department. That’s going to help the health department keep track of where positive cases are popping up and encourage employees who worked similar shifts to get tested for COVID-19.

“Our job is to come in and box in the virus and then make sure it doesn’t turn into a cluster or if it does turn into a cluster, then box that in do everything we need to do and move on to the next,” McMahon said.