ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — County Executive Ryan McMahon announced via Twitter today that Onondaga County is expected to set a new record of daily COVID-19 cases.

In a tweet on Friday, December 24, McMahon shared that the county will likely have around 650 cases of COVID-19. This surpasses yesterday’s record new case total of 477 cases.

2/2

We will continue to increase testing capacity and vaccination appts for booster shots. We will get through this surge, get the booster, test, stay at home when sick. We will know more about impact on hospitals over the next few days but numbers are still in the same range. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) December 24, 2021

McMahon also shares that case counts will continue to rise as omicron spreads.