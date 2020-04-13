Mental health services available for students, families

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another resource for local students and families during the COVID-19 crisis is Contact Community Services in East Syracuse.

The organization supports the social, emotional and mental health of local students and families. Their staff provides programs like crisis and suicide prevention, family and group counseling, stress management and substance abuse counseling.

The organization also has a 24/7 counseling helpline to help the community cope with our new normal. That number is (315) 251-0600.