Mercedes working with London university to design breathing aid to replace ventilator need

(WSYR-TV) — A Formula One racing team is helping clinicians and university engineers in London design a breathing aid that could reduce the country’s need for ventilators.
Mercedes and University College London reverse-engineered an off-patent CPAP device, commonly used to treat sleep apnea.
They upgraded and redesigned the machine for mass production.
CPAP machines have been used in Italian and Chinese hospitals throughout the pandemic.
