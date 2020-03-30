Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Mercedes working with London university to design breathing aid to replace ventilator need

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Monday, March 23, 2020, file photo shows medical supplies and a stretcher displayed before a news conference at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. Health care workers are dreading the prospect of deciding which patients would get a ventilator that could save their lives. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Fle)

(WSYR-TV) — A Formula One racing team is helping clinicians and university engineers in London design a breathing aid that could reduce the country’s need for ventilators.

Mercedes and University College London reverse-engineered an off-patent CPAP device, commonly used to treat sleep apnea.

They upgraded and redesigned the machine for mass production.

CPAP machines have been used in Italian and Chinese hospitals throughout the pandemic.

