OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dr. Christina Liepke of Oswego County’s Department of Health shared an important message online with residents alongside Oswego Health’s Senior Director of Communications, Jamie Leszczynski.
Their message about the coronavirus comes as positive cases in the county and surrounding areas begin to climb.
Social distancing is an imperative part of stopping the transmission and spread throughout the community.
You can watch the full message from Oswego County below.
The coronavirus situation is rapidly evolving. It is no longer a travel-related issue, community transmission is occurring. Social distancing is imperative in stopping the transmission and spread in our community. Together, but apart. Please, do your part and practice social distancing. #TogetherApart #StayHome #Flattenthecurve #covid19
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Governor Cuomo makes daily COVID-19 update at noon
- Message to Oswego residents from the Health Department: ‘We are in this together, but apart’
- He may be shy but he knows the way to your heart: Petsavers
- Age is not the only risk for severe coronavirus disease
- Mahoning County engineer says flushing wipes can lead to flooded basements
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App