Governor Cuomo updates New York’s response to COVID-19
Message to Oswego residents from the Health Department: ‘We are in this together, but apart’

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dr. Christina Liepke of Oswego County’s Department of Health shared an important message online with residents alongside Oswego Health’s Senior Director of Communications, Jamie Leszczynski.

Their message about the coronavirus comes as positive cases in the county and surrounding areas begin to climb.

Social distancing is an imperative part of stopping the transmission and spread throughout the community.

You can watch the full message from Oswego County below.

The coronavirus situation is rapidly evolving. It is no longer a travel-related issue, community transmission is occurring. Social distancing is imperative in stopping the transmission and spread in our community. Together, but apart. Please, do your part and practice social distancing. #TogetherApart #StayHome #Flattenthecurve #covid19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

