Mike Bloomberg pledges $40M to fight coronavirus

(WSYR-TV) — Former New York City Mayor and Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg making a big commitment to fight coronavirus.

According to Bloomberg Philanthropies, the billionaire is promising $40 million to fight the spread of coronavirus around the world.

The move coming after Bloomberg launched a program to help American mayors improve their coronavirus response.

The group said its Coronavirus Local Response Initiative will begin virtual convenings of United States mayors on Thursday.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9