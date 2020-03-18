Mike Bloomberg pledges $40M to fight coronavirus

(WSYR-TV) — Former New York City Mayor and Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg making a big commitment to fight coronavirus.
According to Bloomberg Philanthropies, the billionaire is promising $40 million to fight the spread of coronavirus around the world.
The move coming after Bloomberg launched a program to help American mayors improve their coronavirus response.
The group said its Coronavirus Local Response Initiative will begin virtual convenings of United States mayors on Thursday.
